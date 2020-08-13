Good Morning Britain's Richard Gaisford reporting from Calais

More than 30 people have been arrested since the start of July in connection with people smuggling across the Channel.

The Home Office told Good Morning Britain that its intelligence unit, based in Calais, is starting to "deliver results".

Of the 33 arrests made, 18 people have been charged.

The Deputy Director of Immigration at the Home Office, David Fairclough, believes they are now starting to "crack" what they describe as "criminal gangs" who organise the mass transport of people across the Channel in small boats.

People smuggling via small boats is entirely controlled by organised crime groups operating in the UK and France. We're determined to identify the crime group members, arrest them and bring them to justice. I think the results over recent months show that we are very much getting to the heart of the organised crime groups.

Piles of small boats have been building up in Dover - many of them have very similar types of engines attached to them.

It is believed that a lot of the small boats, if not all of them, are coming from the UK via criminal gangs, who roll them up, deflate them in the back of vehicles and reinflate them on beaches in northern France to then fill them up with migrants to bring them to the UK.

Migrants have arrived in Dover for an unprecedented 10th day in a row.

People in lifejackets and masks were brought into the harbour aboard a Border Force patrol boat on Thursday (Aug 13) before being taken ashore by officials.

Good weather in the Straits of Dover has made the crossing possible for hundreds of migrants over the last 10 days, despite the Government's promise to shut down the route.

More than 900 migrants have arrived since Tuesday last week (Aug 4) and that figure does not include those arriving in the UK on Thursday (Aug 13).