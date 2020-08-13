Video: Fire destroys pavilion where local football club were storing equipment

A sports pavilion in a village in Hampshire has been completely destroyed by fire.

Fire crews were called to the building off Cocum Road in Barton Stacey, just before 6pm on Thursday evening.

The building is normally used by Barton Stacey Football Club, who are now appealing for help to replace equipment lost in the blaze.

Club Chairman Robin Hoare says the players are 'gutted'.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause is being investigated, although local reports suggest it was started by a 'lightning strike'.

However this has not been confirmed by the fire service.