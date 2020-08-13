Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A restaurant in Weymouth has been left with an unpaid bill of nearly £500 after diners walked out.

The group were caught on CCTV leaving Les Enfants Terribles after their expensive meal.

Another customer also filmed them leaving after becoming concerned about their behaviour.

When the group arrived they had asked to be seated outside the restaurant on Weymouth's quayside which aroused the suspicions of the owner, and chef, Eric Tavernier, who has been scammed before.

I think it was a well executed plan and I could smell it, I could see it coming. I was saying, I had the same problem last year so make sure we take a deposit. So when we took the deposit, it went through with the card so I thought, oh well they are paying.

The party of 12 had ordered the most expensive items on the menu, but later there was a problem with the deposit paid on the credit card.

The incident then escalated to a street fight when a customer tried to help the restaurant by following and filming the people who had left without paying.

Eric said: "Luckily because we had called the police beforehand the police arrived and broke up the fight. So we don't really know what happened or what the police said to those people. The 12 people managed to escape. Where we stand now, we've lost £468, shaken staff, I've been shaken myself, but we still need to keep going."

The police say they are examining the CCTV footage and investigations are ongoing.

However, the incident has also brought out the best in people.

Local fishermen were so shocked about what happened, that the restaurant has received donations to help it cover the lost income.