Two men from Brighton found dead in the sea off Shoreham on Monday have been named.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched on Monday after an inflatable dinghy was seen drifting out at sea early in the afternoon.

Harry Garrood (pictured right) was discovered by the RNLI following the search and rescue operation.

As police sought to establish his identity at the time, it became apparent that his friend was also missing.

Emergency searches continued on Monday evening until 11pm and resumed on Tuesday morning.

Around 8.45am on Tuesday, a body was spotted by the crew of a Coastguard helicopter in the water near Shoreham Beach and was recovered by the Shoreham RNLI.

He was identified as Matthew Stoneley, 46, also from Brighton.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

