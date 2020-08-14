Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney

Services have been held to mark the anniversary of the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

On Saturday 15th August 2019, it will be one year since the Thames Valley Police officer was killed while on duty.

Pc Harper's family have joined close colleagues, and the force’s chief constable at the Force training Centre in Sulhamstead for a memorial service.

Meanwhile a service was held at Newbury police station, attended by officers who were first on the scene.

Pc Harper had been reporting to an attempted burglary of a quad bike in Sulhamstead near Reading.

He became entangled in a tow rope attached to a Seat Toledo as he tried to apprehend getaway driver Henry Long and his accomplices, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers.

Henry Long, 19, was jailed for 16 years at the Old Bailey for manslaughter.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were each handed 13-year sentences for manslaughter over their roles in Pc Harper’s death.

A wreath was laid and a minute's silence was observed at 11am.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said the actual anniversary date has been left free of commemorations, so Pc Harper's family and colleagues "can mark that date however they wish to".

Outside Newbury Police station, Inspector Al Hawkett placed a wreath after the moment of silence was held shortly before 11 o’clock in Newbury.

Reverend Chris Maguire also gave a tribute to the officer.

He said: “Andrew, we remember you in the stories and laughter, the secrets of friendship that we treasure, in the risk of vulnerability, encouragement and the support you offered, we remember you.

“In the depths of our sharing, in our struggling, our caring, our living. We will always remember you.

“As we pause today to remember Andrew, we give thanks for his service and deeply saddened that he lost his life while protecting others.”

Mr Hawkett then read a poem written by Pc Harper's widow, Lissie.

In the poem, Mrs Harper described her husband as "kind and strong without venom or greed".

It continued: "The whole world knows your name and the life that was taken. Yet it's me that feels the pain every time I awaken".

"The friendliest giant, you became known to all. Many hearts were broken when they heard of your fall."

Mrs Harper and Pc Harper's mother, Deborah Adlam, have launched a campaign backed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, calling for full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers.