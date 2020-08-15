Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley about the easing of lockdown.

Lockdown restrictions will be eased from today with casinos, bowling alleys, ice rinks and soft play areas all re-opening.

Wedding receptions will be able to go ahead with up to 30 guests, while indoor theatre, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences.

There will be tougher penalties for those who break the rules. The fine for not wearing a mask doubling to more than £3,000.

Cat Jordan from Waterlooville was due to get married next month but was unsure if she'd be able to celebrate with family and friends. Yesterday's announcement has brought much relief for her and her family, even if she now has to choose which guests to invite.

Beauty salons were able to open last month but only able to offer limited services. From today, all treatments are allowed for the first time in 5 months.

One salon in Winchester suddenly had to cancel dozens of appointments. Owner Penny Kimpton said her staff have been messed around following the change in rules.