An endurance swimmer will embark on a record-breaking swimming attempt across the English Channel earlier than scheduled, despite new quarantine measures imposed on travellers from France.

Chloe McCardel, 35, is due to begin her 35th swim from Dover at 8pm this evening, aiming for the 21-mile crossing to Calais to take 10 hours.

After minutes on French soil she will start the return swim, hoping to reach British shores again by 8.30am on Sunday.Ms McCardel had originally planned to set off at 10am on Sunday but rescheduled due to poor weather conditions expected.

35 Number of times Chloe has successfully swan across the Channel

34 The current record of successful channel swims, held by British athlete Kevin Murphy.

The Australian previously said she will spend less than 10 minutes on French soil, and is hoping she will not have to quarantine when she returns to Dover with her support crew.

The Government announced on Thursday that people arriving in the UK from Franceafter 4am on Saturday need to spend 14 days in self-isolation due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the Channel.

Ms McCardel was given special dispensation from Australian authorities to travel to the UK to complete three Channel crossings in recent weeks, taking her level with Mr Murphy.