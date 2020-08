Around 35 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at a historic farmhouse in Southampton.

Eight fire engines from across Hampshire were called to try and bring the fire under control but the building was destroyed.

The fire began to engulf the derelict building close in North Stoneham Way in Eastleigh just before 1am this morning. A number of people nearby alerted the fire service.

Crews have been at the scene this morning to dampen down the site.