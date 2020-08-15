A deer had to be cut free after getting completely tangled in a football net in West Sussex.

RSPCA were called to Nuthurst, Horsham, on Thursday 13th August.

1,000 calls Number of calls every year to to help animals who have got tangled in netting

“This poor roe deer was completely ensnared with the netting wrapped around his legs and his neck. Once they’re caught they panic and can wrap themselves tighter and tighter in the net causing serious injuries and, sadly, sometimes death.”

Luckily, animal welfare officer Marie Stevens was able to cut him free, carry him to a safe part of the garden and release him back into the wild.

In some instances, fox cubs have strangled themselves to death because they have been trying to free themselves. It doesn’t take too long with them thrashing about trying to escape before they become seriously trapped and are then unable to free themselves.

“If animals are caught in nets and go unnoticed even for a short time, they can really suffer. The tighter the net gets, it can cut off the blood supply to their limbs, damage bones where they have tried to frantically escape, or worst of all, they could be strangled to death,” Marie added.

When the RSPCA receives a call from a member of the public about an animal tangled in netting, it is classed as an emergency and the nearest RSPCA officer is tasked to go and rescue the animal.

If they can free the animal themselves they will carefully cut away the netting before checking the animal over. If there are no problems, then they are immediately released back into the wild. However, there are instances where the animal is so severely tangled that they have to be sedated and taken to a wildlife centre or vet for all of the netting to be cut away.

The RSPCA say if you see an animal tangled in netting, do not try to free them instead call the animal charity on 0300 1234 999.