Services have been held today across the region to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan day (VJ day).

In Wimborne in Dorset, 4 roll callers read out the names and Regiments of those fromthe Town who fell during WWII.

The Last Post was sounded and the residents held a two minutes silence.

A 100-year-old veteran has laid a wreath in Southampton to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Bert Warne was captured by the Japanese in Singapore and held as a prisoner of war. He told the event at Holy Saviour Church in Bitterne he was remembering his comrades.

Meanwhile, at the war memorial in Southsea, veterans paid their respects to the fallen and laid wreaths on the monument today.