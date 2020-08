Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in parts of Kent.

Sittingbourne has been one of the area's worst affected by the downpours.

An ASDA in Sittingbourne had to close due to heavy rainfall causing water to pour through the ceiling.

Thunderstorms and the unsettled weather is expected to continue across the south east this evening and next week.

A Mecca Bingo in Sittingbourne also had to close.

It follows a record hot spell earlier in the month.