A seal surprised a group of paddle boarders in Sussex when it swam onto their boards.

The group say they were shocked to see the seal, as they were miles upstream near Littlehampton on the River Arun.

Daren Ford and Kerrie Rockett said it was a "surreal experience" to see the seal, especially when they were so far inland.

The pair said the group didn't provoke the seal or encourage him onto their boards but said it was as though he does it "all the time."

Daren said: "The seal swam up to our friends without hesitation and jumped straight onto the board, as if he does it everyday."

Kerrie said she wasn't scared of the seal and was "more fearful of falling into the water".

She said there was "no aggression on his behalf", with Daren adding "the only time we saw his teeth was when he yawned."