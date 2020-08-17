The number of people choosing to buy an electric car has gone up by a staggering 260% in the last year. Electric and hybrid models now account for 9% of new registrations. And that means the pressure is on to provide more charging points across our region.

Canterbury has 50 on-street sockets where drivers can plug in. In Oxford, there are 108, while Southampton has around 50. Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch share just 12 points between them.

But forging ahead is Brighton, which will have 207 charging stations within weeks.

Naomi Summerscales and her partner first went electric four years ago. They run one car for their young family in Brighton.

They currently own a Tesla - their second electric car. It was environmental concerns that drove them to make the switch from petrol.

Naomi Summerscales, electric car owner

Living in a terraced house with no garage or charging station at home, Naomi has to use an on-street charging point.

In Brighton, charging points are popping up all over the city. Within the next few weeks, there'll be more than 200. Part of the council's drive to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.

Mark Calnan, Director, Electric Blue Ltd

A family-sized electric car like a Tesla isn't cheap, at nearly £40,000. But compared to petrol and diesel vehicles, the running costs are much lower.

We worked out how much a month we were paying in petrol, versus how much a month we would pay for an electric. We then used that calculation to work out what we could afford on our payments on a new electric car, by using the money we would have been using on petrol. And so we were able to make the switch.

While sales of petrol and diesel vehicles have fallen during lockdown, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles have risen sharply.

It seems as though quieter, cleaner streets have persuaded an increasing number of drivers that going green is the way forward.