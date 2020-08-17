A former police officer from Dorset who was severely injured in a cycle accident is backing a new campaign to get more riders to wear a helmet.

In 2016, David Baker was riding a bike on his way home from work when he was overtaken by a transit van.

He was catapulted from his bike and thrown head-first into the van.

The accident permanently changed David's life. He was left with brain damage and now suffers with severe visual problems. He also says the accident had a negative impact on his mental health.

David believes the impact of the crash would have been even greater however, if he had not been wearing a helmet at the time.

Without it, I wouldn’t be here today. The shell of the helmet was cracked, as was the hard, protective foam inside. If I wasn’t wearing one, I’m certain my prognosis would’ve been far worse.

David is now sharing his story as part of Headway – the brain injury association’s Cycle Safety campaign, with the aim of educating others about staying safe on the roads.

At the time of the accident David worked as a police officer, but his injuries were so severe that he was never able to return to the force.

Instead, he has taken up photography and has used his newfound skill to produce an advert to show his support for the cycling campaign.

He's hoping his story will help to inspire other cyclists to always wear a helmet.