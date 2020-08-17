Elton John fans are being offered the chance to recreate one of his album covers in Sussex.

The singer visited Sheffield Park station along the Bluebell Railway line in 1970 for the cover of Tumbleweed Connection.

The original photograph was taken by photographer Ian Digby-Ovens, with the Victorian station used to represent the album's rural Americana concept.

Signs that featured in the original photo have been moved back to recreate the scene.

Bluebell Railway museum curator Tony Drake said: "Late one afternoon I was locking up the museum when a young couple came along and declared, 'It must be here'. I inquired as to what was 'here' and they told me the story of Elton John and the cover for his album Tumbleweed Connection.

It comes as the album celebrates 50 years, along with the heritage railway celebrating 60 years in operation.

The team now want to encourage Elton John fans to come along and recreate the album cover at their station.

The railway's museum team discovered some of the enamel signs that were outside the building in 1970 had been moved to other parts of the railway.

Now they've been cleaned up and put back in their original position; including signs for Sunlight soap, Rowntree's chocolates, Mazawattee tea, Shelvey's mineral waters and Rajah cigars.

Other stars to visit the Bluebell Railway include Cilla Black, Ringo Starr, Sheena Easton and Pet Shop Boys.