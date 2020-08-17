Video report by ITV Meridian Education Correspondent Christine Alsford.

Thousands of A Level students in the South East are set to see their grades increased after a humiliating U-turn by the Government.

Following criticism from students, headteachers and a backlash by Tory MPs, grades will now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than the controversial algorithm devised by regulator Ofqual.

A temporary cap on the number of places that universities can offer to students has been lifted in the wake of the fiasco.

The outrage over what happened to students like Anabella Villalobos in Southampton is what has forced the government U turn.

Last week she found all her results had been downgraded. Despite being Spanish, her grade in that subject was moved from an A star to a C and another subject went from a C to a U - a complete fail.

She'll now be given the results that were calculated for her by teachers at Itchen College in Southampton Sixth - instead of the ones she got that were worked out by a flawed statistical model.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had previously defended the “robust” and “dependable” system, which saw almost 40% of grades reduced from teachers’ predictions.

Mr Johnson, who is on holiday in Scotland, held crisis talks with Mr Williamson and senior officials on Monday morning.

The change will also apply to GCSE results in England, which are due to be released on Thursday.

Speaking after this latest government U-turn, Mr Williamson said he realised over the weekend there were “unfairnesses” within the grades system and said "it was the right thing to act."

The process had been particularly criticised for hitting children from disadvantaged backgrounds worse as the algorithm used to replace exams marked down pupils from lower socioeconomic backgrounds more harshly than students from non-disadvantaged backgrounds.

In an interview, the Education Secretary said the Government had sought reassurances that the exam results were done in the best interests of students.

Mr Williamson did not categorically confirm whether he retains confidence in Ofqual, but said the body had worked “incredibly hard” to ensure fairness.

Ofqual chairman Roger Taylor apologised for the “uncertainty and anxiety” caused by the fiasco.

Asked why the U-turn had been made, he said: “What changed was seeing the experience of young people receiving grades and being distressed at the need to then go and appeal grades where they felt they were wrong.

“This was causing anxiety for young people, it was putting an administrative burden on teachers at a time when they needed to be preparing for a new school term.

“Seeing this we realised we had taken the wrong road here and we needed to change course.”

He also said the U-turn would not apply to BTECs.

Colleges around the Meridian region have been reacting to the U-turn.

At Barton Peveril College in Hampshire, more than 40 per cent of entries were downgraded. They say today's announcements follow an unprecedented few days of confusion that was all avoidable.