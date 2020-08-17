Watch: How milk rounds saved this Kent farm

Dairy farmers have had a tough time of it in recent years, prices have been squeezed, Brexit hasn't helped and Covid-19 saw milk being poured down the drain as supplies.Plurenden Manor Farm in High Halden, Ashford has been busier than ever, despite a worrying prospect of shutting when lockdown was put in place.

The company which they send their milk to supplies cafe's, restaurants and airlines - businesses which shut overnight.

They wrote to us one week and said they were going to have to drop the price as demand had gone. A couple of weeks later they said they didn't want to collect the milk. The farm income has fell away completely overnight.

As panic buying set in and people were told to stay at home their milk delivery business took off and the cows came into action.

We all were making sure we could take the orders as they were coming. We grew all the slots of the jobs and said right, we need to do this. All hands on deck basically. It's nice to have survived because maybe we could not of if we had not got the milk round.

Three generations live and work on the farm and their achievements have been recognised by the British Farming Awards.

The Hamilton Family are finalists in the 'Family Farming Business of the Year' category.

It's a bit of a shock really. When somebody says you're doing something great, you don't really appreciate what you're doing until somebody else says it.

The winner of the awards will be announced in October, this family will have plenty to be getting on with in the meantime.