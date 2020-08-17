A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire at a historic farmhouse in Eastleigh

40 firefighters were called to North Stoneham Lane in the early hours of Saturday 15th August.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the derelict building couldn't be saved.

There were no reported injuries but police later confirmed the fire to be suspicious.

A 27-year-old man from Eastleigh has now been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.

Officers are carrying on with their investigations and are appealing for anyone with information about the blaze to come forward.