The fallout from the exams grading fiasco took a new turn today - with universities inundated with calls from confused and worried A level students trying to reconfirm places or gain better places with their new grades.

It follows the government's U turn on allowing teacher assessments to stand - instead of grades awarded by a flawed statistical model.

It means many more students now meet the entry requirements for degrees. But the political row continues - with calls for the education secretary to resign.

Just a short while ago students gathered in Southampton to protest over his handling of the affair. Many of them are angry about how the whole sorry saga has caused them anguish and upheaval.

For Chloe Lawson from Southampton there's huge relief. Her A level in Politics will be moved up three grades, and the five days of chaos that risked ruining her whole future are now over.

Chloe Lawson, student

But yesterday's u-turn is causing major upheaval for universities who handed out places based on last week's A level grades - 40 per cent of which were downgraded by a computer calculation.

They now face desperate bids for places from confused students all over again.

Call handlers working from home at several of our universities were helping those fighting for places.

At the University of Kent they took in excess of 400 calls - double the same day last year. But there are plenty of reassurances for students applying here.

Simone Davies, University of Kent

Amid the protests and controversy, the government has lifted restrictions on student numbers for the Autumn - but the vice chancellor of the University of Brighton says it's not that simple.

Professor Debra Humphris, Vice Chancellor, University of Brighton

And the political fallout goes on. The MP for Winchester has the biggest sixth form in the country in his constituency. He thinks there is still a lot to work to do.

Steve Brine, MP for Winchester, Con

Meanwhile for students like Bijaya Tamang from Ashford, who sat more coursework based qualifications called Btecs - the waiting goes on.

Many of those results have been delayed - and he's worried his university won't hold is place indefinitely.

Bijaya Tamang, Btec student

The discontent isn't over yet. Everyone hoping GCSE resuts on Thursday will now go much more smoothly.