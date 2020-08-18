A family on holiday in West Sussex have hired a pet detective after their dog went missing while out on a walk. The Bierer-Neilsons were out in Midhurst, but only two of their three dogs returned.

The family have now spent thousands of pounds on the search, including hiring a former police detective and thermal imaging equipment.

They say they won't go home until 15-year-old Spillo has been found.

The family have covered every inch of the area with 450 posters and leaflets. Sharon and Henrick Bierer-Neilson are desperately hoping someone will know the whereabouts of Spillo.

450 Posters and leaflets distributed

Sharon Bierer-Neilson, Owner

15 year-old Mongrel, Spillo, who suffers from arthritis - went running into a field in Midhurst with the family's other two dogs. They returned but there was no sign of Spillo.

The search for him has cost thousands of pounds, using thermal camera equiopment and professional sniffer dogs. Now Sharon and Henrick have asked a pet detective to help.

Colin Butcher, Pet detective

Colin Butcher is conducting an investigation by speaking to witnesses of possible sightings, talking to people in the community and working out a timeline of when the pet disappeared, including using CCTV in the area.

Sharon and Henrick fear that Spillo, who was rescued from Italy, has been stolen as he struggles to walk long distances.

Henrik Overgaard-Nielson, Owner

The search for Spillo is focused in the Midhurst area.

The family have extended their holiday for another month and say they won't return home without him.