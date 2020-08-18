The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all workplaces to change the way they work, and the military is no exception. From marching to eating, the Royal Air Force has had to adapt the way it teaches its recruits.

ITV Meridian has been given exclusive access to RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire where training has had to change- but is still just as tough.

Temperature checks are carried out on arrival, as recruits say goodbye to their loved ones.

Trips home during the 10-week basic training at RAF Halton have cancelled, and the size of each new intake has been halved to allow for social distancing.

Corporal Symone Bromley, Recruit Training Squadron

For the new arrivals, training soon begins, but with social distancing in place. While lots of workplaces shut down - for the RAF - pausing recruitment wasn't an option.

Grp Capt Katherine Wilson, Station Commander

The base had no confirmed cases of Covid-19, and the handful of recruits who did show any mild flu-like symptoms were immediately isolated.

Some of the teaching here has hardly changed for decades. But every single learning module at RAF Halton had to be reviewed and adapted for Covid.

Cpl Forde, Instructor

Trainees fire blanks in this battlefield exercise. But as well as avoiding bullets, the recruits have to avoid each other.

Marching, meal times, and living arrangements have all been adjusted.

As recruits edge towards completing their basic training in a very different world.

The fronts on which they'll fight might look nothing like this. Covid has changed so much - but here they're confident the quality of instruction will emerge unscathed.