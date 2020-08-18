Transport Focus is calling on the Government and train companies to introduce a scheme to help get passengers back on trains.

The independent watchdog is urging the government to introduce 'head out to help out' - a scheme similar to the one launched for restaurants, 'eat out to help out.'

Transport Focus is calling for a radical shake up of the fares system.

In a survey from the organisation, of those who commuted by train prior to the pandemic around two in three expect to continue to work from home more often in the future.

Transport Focus is urging the Government to reform the fares and ticketing system to offer better value for money. They want measures to go beyond a fares freeze, rather than the rise in line with RPI, and include the roll out of more flexible season tickets for people returning to their place of work part-time.

This train at Swanwick Station in Hampshire was particularly quiet during this morning's rush hour.

66% Rail commuters will continue to work from home

The Government need to get train companies to offer a combination of cut-price deals, carnet style ‘bundles’, flexible season tickets for commuters and better value for money fares across the board. To get Britain moving again in the coming months, tickets that fit the way we live and travel now are needed, not just season tickets designed for city gents in the last century.

Transport Focus is calling for:

cut price deals to entice passengers back to rail travel following the impact of coronavirus, starting with the launch of a ‘Head Out to Help Out’ scheme

the introduction of more flexible season tickets and ‘carnets’ (which offer a discount for multiple journeys when bought upfront) for people returning to their place of work part-time

reform of the complex rail fares system to be urgently accelerated to deliver a better value for money fares system for passengers.

These passengers at Brighton Station this morning agreed that rail fares need to be reduced.

Changing work patterns will probably result in most of my job being based from home and trips to the office will be too infrequent to make a season ticket financially beneficial.

Passengers in Transport Focus’s Transport User Community say discounts need to be substantial to be genuinely attractive.

Carnet ticket offers such as bundles of ten tickets for the price of eight are needed for them to see rail travel as a genuinely attractive option again following the impact of coronavirus.