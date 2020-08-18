Watch: The impressive skills of Yoyo the sniffer dog keeping Medway safe

Almost 150,000 illegal cigarettes have been taken off the streets of Medway thanks to the help of a sniffer dog named Yoyo.

He led authorities to thousands of products which were in a fridge freezer unit hidden behind tiles in a shower unit.

It was one of four properties raided by police and HM Revenue and Customs in Chatham.

The products are brought in from overseas and don’t pay UK tax which allows shopkeepers to sell them on at a profit.

The contents of the cigarettes can be highly dangerous.Cllr David Brake, Medway Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Services, covering Public Health, said:

“It’s not tobacco that perhaps individuals who do smoke would buy over the counter. This is tobacco that has been doctored, it’s not pure tobacco it is really dangerous.”

It is also sold at incredibly low prices which could encourage children and young people to take up smoking. We will continue to work with Kent Police to take action against anyone found to be selling illegal tobacco.

Inspector Steve Bassett, from Kent Police, said: "Our activity caused significant disruption to well organised offenders who are seeking to profit at the taxpayer’s expense.

Offending like this is not a harmless crime, these items are often brought into the country by organised crime groups who we cannot allow to go unchallenged.

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco is urged to contact authorities.