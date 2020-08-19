An education expert from Sussex says this year's exam certificates should be changed to show they are based on teacher prediction, not actual exams.

Chris McGovern from the Campaign for Real Education says it would help employers - and be fairer to other students.

"The key moment was a few months back when we decided we wouldn't take exams, " he said.. "Then we should have worked out we were going to go on teacher predications and said they are not going to be called A levels and they are not going to be GCSEs - this is called telling the truth.

"What we need to do is say on certificates that grades are teacher predictions. That will be fairer to past students and indeed to next year's students."

The Department for Education say the results are as valid as in any other year - as do universities.

Schools and colleges say the results represent years of hard work from students who should not be disadvantaged through no fault of their own and the cancellation of exams.

More than 600,000 students will receive their GCSE results tomorrow which will be up by at least nine per cent on last year. They've been calculated by teachers following a humiliating climbdown by the government earlier this week after last week's catastrophic A level results day.

Then, 40 per cent of entries were downgraded using an algorithm which was widely criticised as flawed and unfair. Pupils have now been assured they can take whichever result is higher from their teacher assessed grades, their algorithm grade - or an exam in the Autumn.

Pupils like Izzy Geddes and Ellie Jeynes from Portsmouth have been keeping their minds off their exams by volunteering with the National Citizen Service preparing care parcels for the elderly.

They're relieved they will receive teacher gradings because of all the problems and unfairness - but they are worried about how those grades might be viewed in the future.

"I just feel maybe the grades have changed so much they don't mean anything any more" said Izzy

Ellie said: "I'm worried that in the future people won't respect them because they will think that we were predicted overly high grades."

Izzy Geddes, GCSE student

Another student, 16 year old Mark Drake, also from Portsmouth said: "I'd much rather sit the exams rather than have calculated grades because they might be inaccurate"

Centre assessed grades will be released tomorrow morning.