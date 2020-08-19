Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Bentley in Hampshire are renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Richard Bentley who's 52, went missing after he went running at around 10:30 on the morning of Wednesday 6th May. He was last seen on Isington Road in Alton.

Over the past 15 weeks specialist Hampshire Police officers have searched over 9 square kilometres of land in their efforts to find Richard.

Alice Holt Forest, including bodies of water within, and areas surrounding Alton and Binstead were searched by officers, assisted by British Transport Police and Hampshire Search and Rescue Service.

Police have also viewed hours of CCTV footage, conducted house to house enquiries and followed a number of lines of enquiry - many of which came from information from the community.

The search was scaled down on 3rd June but officers want to renew the appeal to the public.