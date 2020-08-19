One month since a man died in Southampton, police have renewed their appeal for information.

Daniel Blakeman who was 35 and of Millbrook Road East, was riding his bike on Waterloo Road in the Shirley area of the city on 17th July, when he collided with a van.

He died in hospital on 11th August. A woman in her 40s, who was also on the bike with Daniel Blakeman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On 18th July at 3pm, officers from Hampshire Police recovered the white van believed to be involved in the collision, a Citroen 625 Berlingo En-Prise, that had been left parked on Alexandra Road.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and officers have conducted a number of enquiries in the local area.

One month on from the collision officers are in the areas of Waterloo Road where it happened, and Alexandra Road where the van was found, appealing to residents for more information.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards from Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Team said, “We would like to appeal to residents in both of these roads and ask them if they saw anything suspicious on Waterloo Road between 9.45pm and 10.50pm on the night of the collision which was July 17, and on Alexandra Road between 9.45pm up until 3pm July 18 which is when the white van was located.

“We’ve released an image of the van to help jog people’s memories. You’ll see it has damage to the front bodywork and windscreen.

“Do you live in Waterloo Road or Alexandra Road and where you home between these times or have private CCTV?

“Were you travelling through these areas on July 17 and 18 and do you have dash cam footage?

“Officers from the local neighbourhood team will be in the area tonight conducting enquiries and we would ask those who have any information or footage to make contact with them, or directly with us via 101.”