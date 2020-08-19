There's ten times more plastic in the Atlantic Ocean than previously thought. That's according to scientists at the Oceanography Centre in Southampton.

Researchers have looked at the surface of the ocean, and into three types of plastic, but the real quantity could be much much higher.

The danger of 'invisible microplastics' to marine and human life isn't yet understood.

Dr Katsia expected to find micro plastics in the Atlantic, but the amount took her by surprise, and Southampton's scientists have only taken samples from the top 200m - that's just 5% of the body of the Ocean.

Dr Katsiaryna Pabortsava, National Oceanography Centre 5% Samples taken from area of ocean

Scientists cool the lasers that detect the three most common types of plastics used in packaging. But there are more than three types of plastic, the others are yet to be studied.

We only looked at three plastic types and we only looked at a very limited size and what we find is stunning concentrations of just 3 types of polymers and if we calculate the mass we arrive at 12 to 21 million tonnes and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Since the 1950's when we started using plastic, hundreds of millions of tonnes has gone to waste.

The Microplastics Southampton scientists found in the Atlantic, there are part broken down items like bottles and bags, as well as micro beads from skincare products.

The current use of single plastic gloves and aprons for coronovirus will add to the plastic problem.

And until scientists know how much plastic is in our oceans, what size, what type and how long it lasts, they won't know the damage it can do.