Almost two thousand people have signed a petition against plans to close two sections of a clifftop road near Bournemouth.

Parts of Overcliff Drive in Boscombe and Southbourne will be shut to traffic from Monday (24 August) to make more room for cyclists and pedestrians.

The trial scheme hopes to improve safety and enable social distancing.

Councillor Andy Hadley, Portfolio Holder for Transport, BCP Council commented: “We know many people travel this route by bike and this provides a suitable alternative to the promenade which reduces pressure on that link and may prove better for those commuting.

“As a seafront location we know residents enjoy walking in this area but the current infrastructure and through traffic makes social distancing quite challenging. Furthermore, the trial scheme will contribute to the council’s climate emergency pledge with a reduction in motorised vehicles through these routes.”

However opponents say it will increase congestion and therefore impact air quality.

A consultation is underway and, if successful, the changes could be made permanent.

It follows a similar scheme in Brighton, where the seafront road Madeira Drive has been closed to cars since 20 April, to encourage more cyclists and walkers.

However traders along Madeira Drive say closing the road permanently could damage their businesses.

Supporters of the move say the area would need a major overhaul if the change becomes permanent. The council says it is looking at all options.

Meanwhile in Oxford, George Street is being temporarily pedestrainised from Saturday (22 August) for one month.

During the closure period from Saturday 22nd August to 20th September, buses that usually run along George Street will be diverted either via Beaumont Street or into Gloucester Green bus station.