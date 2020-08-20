Students across the South East have received their GCSE results following a U-turn on grading, meaning that they have received their predicted grades.

It follows major changes to marking following the outcry of A level results, but around 200,000 Btec pupils did not get their grades amid a last-minute review of the marking system.

More than one in four (25.9%) GCSE entries in England scored one of the three top grades this year, up from just over a fifth (20.7%) last summer, figures from exams regulator Ofqual show.

The proportion receiving the top grades – at least a 7 or an A grade – is a record high based on available data following the decision to award grades based on teachers’ assessments, rather than an algorithm.

Video: Students from Felpham Community College in West Sussex react to results

Headteacher Mark Anstiss says he's pleased with the final outcome for students.

He says: "We think the system that has been implemented is fairer and it is more likely to give them a grade which truly reflects their ability and is accurate. But clearly we are saddened that they have gone through so much stress and anxiety because the policy has changed so much in the last couple of weeks."

Traditional A*-G GCSE grades have been scrapped and replaced in England with a 9-1 system with 9 the highest result. A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 broadly equivalent to an A.

Students receiving GCSE results this summer will get numerical grades for all their subjects as all courses have now moved over to the new grading system.

In Oxfordshire, students at Our Lady's Abingdon Senior School arrived early to collect their results.

Some colleges are already at maximum capacity and there is a limit to the number of pupils they can admit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) has said.

Meanwhile hundreds of thousands of BTec students have been left in the dark about when they will receive their exam results after they were delayed last night, with the schools minister unable to guarantee the day they will be published.

Nick Gibb, the minister for school standards, told ITV News he expects students will receive their grades next week, but said "this is a matter for Pearson, the exam board".

On Wednesday evening, hours before students were due to receive their results, BTec exam board Pearson instructed schools to hold the results amid concerns about "unfairness" in the system.

Pearson said it would work "urgently" to get the grades out to young people, but did not but a timescale on when that might happen.