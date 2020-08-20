Palm oil deposits have washed up on beaches in Sussex, leading to a stark warning to dog owners that it could kill their pets.

If dogs ingest this, it can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and, in extreme cases, pancreatitis.

Last year, there were reports of palm oil deposits washing up on beaches in Cornwall and Norfolk.

Reports on social media of a substance similar to, or palm oil, being found on Seaford and surrounding beaches, lead to Newhaven Coastguard releasing a message for dog walkers to be vigilant.

Dog walkers and owners should call their vet immediately if their dog eats this substance.

Newhaven Coastguard says that anyone who spots this on the beach should report it to Lewes District Council, Environmental Health.

In a coastal emergency, people are urged to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.