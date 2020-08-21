A Brighton University student, forced to leave her halls of residence because of the coronavirus pandemic, returned to her room to find her belongings had been thrown away.

Graphic Design student Hannah Mullins had booked a slot on Thursday (20 Aug) to collect her things, but found her room "completely empty".

She had been told her belongings would be safe in her room until she came to collect them.

Thousands of pounds worth of goods and sentimental items have been lost including medication, cameras, clothes, trainers and her university work.

Hannah feels her privacy has been "completely invaded" as someone has gone through her things "without consent".

Kaplan Student Living Scheme said the rooms had been cleared "in error".

After finding the room empty, Hannah, her twin sister Holly and her mother Alexandra, assumed her belongings were in storage.

They went to reception to ask where Hannah's belongings had been taken but say the staff did not know.

Holly Mullins said: "They told us to check the bins because rooms started being cleared on Monday."

The family found "hundreds" of black bags full of other students' personal belongings including passports and private documents.

Hannah says she still does not have her belongings and is "sad" and "disgusted" at the "lack of care".

A spokesperson from Kaplan Living Brighton said: "[We] have been working closely with students who returned home before the end of term due to the Covid-19 pandemic in order to arrange for them to collect their belongings.

"We became aware today that two rooms had been cleared in error and we are currently investigating how that could have happened.

"This should not have occurred and we offer our sincere apologies to the two students affected. We have reached out to the two students affected and will of course compensate them for the loss of any items that have been cleared."

The halls are independent from the University of Brighton, but a university spokesman said it would "be offering its full support to all affected students as they seek appropriate redress".