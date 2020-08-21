Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

A woman from Sussex, who welcomes asylum seekers to stay with her while their applications are processed, says more should be done to help refugees.

Alison Mohammed, from Hassocks, currently shares her family home and garden with asylum seeker Ibrahim.

She has been taking people in for three years, offering them a bed and food.

The way that migrants, refugees, asylum seekers are treated when they come to this country is terrible. They're vilified, they're not treated like human beings.

Alison believes believes asylum seekers can make a positive contribution to society.

She says she thinks there is "a lot of hateful rhetoric" and believes "people have a right to claim asylum in a country where they feel safe".

Ibrahim fled Guinea in West Africa in 2007 after taking part in anti-government protests.

Since then, he has been trying to secure political asylum in the UK.

Some people have a bad view about asylum seekers but you see her [Alison] she's English and she accepts me to be with her and that means a lot to me.

The charity Refugees at Home puts those with a spare room in touch with asylum seekers and refugees, as they wait for their applications to be processed.

The charity says it has "high demand" in the majority of the main cities, including Portsmouth and Brighton, and regularly there are not enough hosts to meet the demand.

As the political debate over the migrant crossings intensifies on both sides of the Channel, people like Alison are keen to show a human side to this ongoing crisis.