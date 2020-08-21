Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

The full inquest into the deaths of 11 men in the Shoreham Airshow crash, due to take place in September, has been delayed by another year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eleven local men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 near Shoreham Airport on August 22 2015.

This Saturday (August 22) will mark the fifth anniversary of the disaster.

The pilot, Andrew Hill miraculously survived and was found not guilty of manslaughter in March 2019.

He denied he was deliberately attempting the fatal loop because he was cognitively impaired.

A report into the existence of cognitive impairment is due in the coming weeks.

The families of those who were killed feel they are still awaiting justice.

The parents of Jacob Schilt, a 23-year-old footballer killed in the crash, say the "whole thing is unprecedented".

I think people need to take responsibility for their part in what happened. And I think there are several groups of people who have a lot of questions to answer, and we want those answers.

The lawyer for the families of the victims, Gerard Forlin QC, says they are "very keen" to make sure the inquest is "properly done, fearlessly, thoroughly and the right conclusions are reached".

The annual airshow that ended in such tragedy may never be forgotten, but answers to why it happened will wait for, at least, another year.