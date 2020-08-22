A driver who knocked down and killed a pedestrian, before setting fire to the car to destroy forensic evidence, has been jailed.Nathan Clifton was travelling on Firth Road in November 2019 when he collided with Michael Evans.

Mr Evans, 53, died at the scene.

Clifton didn't stop after the collision or report it to the police and instead drove to an allotment and set fire to the car to destroy forensic evidence.

Witnesses reported seeing the Peugeot travelling up to 60mph in nearby streets at around the time of the incident.

On Friday 22 November, police officers saw him driving another car in the town and attempted to stop him.

Clifton got out of that car and ran off, before being tasered by a police officer.

Instead of stopping and attempting to help Mr Evans, Clifton drove off and sought to avoid responsibility for his fatal actions. I hope his jailing will give the victim's family some sense that justice has been done.

In an interview, he admitted colliding with Mr Evans and said he had taken cocaine and drunk alcohol at a party the night before the incident.

The 29-year-old from Dover was brought before Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 21 August.

He was jailed for six and a half years.