Today (22 August) marks five years since the Shoreham Airshow disaster in Sussex.

Eleven local men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 near Shoreham Airport in 2015.

The pilot, Andrew Hill, survived and was found not guilty of manslaughter in March 2019.

A ceremony is taking place on Shoreham Toll Bridge to pay tribute to the victims.

Online tributes have also been shared, including those from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police.

The full inquest into the deaths of 11 men in the Shoreham Airshow crash, due to take place in September, has been delayed by another year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawyer for the families of the victims, Gerard Forlin QC, says they are "very keen" to make sure the inquest is "properly done, fearlessly, thoroughly and the right conclusions are reached".