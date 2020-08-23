An ambulance in Portsmouth had to be taken out of service on Saturday night after 'morons' decided to egg it.

The South Central Ambulance Service vehicle was targetted on the busiest night of the week.

Paramedics had to pull out of responding to a patient to have the windscreen fully cleaned.

The service says that fortunately it was not responding to a life-threatening emergency at the time.

After the incident, the service took to Facebook and Twitter to express its anger, saying: "Let's hope the patients it wasn't able to go to whilst unavailable weren't a member of your family in desperate need."

It added: "Fingers crossed our friends and colleagues Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust find a way to successfully carry out brain implants soon and you're at the top of the waiting list."