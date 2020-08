A child has died and another one is seriously injured after they were hit by a falling tree in Bobbing in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Parsonage Lane at 12.17pm on Friday (21 August).

Kent Police attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service, the air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene and another child was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Police officers are preparing a report for the coroner.