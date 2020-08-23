An investigation is underway after a teenager died following a collision between a RIB and a buoy near Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Southampton Water near Netley on Saturday morning where twelve people had been injured in the crash.

All of the passengers were taken to hospital, where sadly a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Police said it is now working with the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish what happened.

We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or perhaps captured footage of it, to please contact police immediately on 101, quoting incident 554.

The coastguard said it received multiple 999 calls in the wake of the crash.

A spokeswoman said: "Three lifeboats, a coastguard rescue team and the ambulance service were all called to assist. There were some injuries and the 12 people who were on board were taken to shore and handed into the care of the ambulance service."

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said that no-one else involved in the crash suffered life threatening injuries.