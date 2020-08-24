The skills of an award-winning craftsman will restore a historic greenhouse in Alexandra Park in Hastings.

Jason Wright, from Sedlescombe, will repair and renovate the teak frame of the 1930s structure, and install toughened glass. In 2007, he won an English Heritage Commendation for his work converting an old French oak barn into a house in England.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group has launched a month-long Crowdfunding campaign called 'Let's Raise the Roof' to seek £10,000 to finish the project, including a permanent roof.

The greenhouse will then be able to be used for community events throughout the year.

Mr Wright, who has worked as a joiner for 26 years, says the greenhouse will take around 12 weeks to complete and is a very good example of its type.

There was a lot of money spent on it when it was built; it was the top of the range. We were at the height of the Empire then and it was easier to get the teak wood. It is well designed and it’s nice to be involved in restoring it to its former glory.

The campaign has so far raised more than £1,500 towards the £10,000 target to provide lighting and power, re-appoint ageing brickwork, improve the interior, and to build a perimeter fence and emergency gate.