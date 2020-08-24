Dame Judi Dench CBE has backed an appeal to save a Hampshire theatre from closure.

The Theatre Royal in Winchester has been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic and is trying to raise thousands of pounds by September to ensure its survival.

The English actress, artist, and author says she hopes the theatre will reopen 'before too long' and 'can't wait to tread its boards again'.

£200,000 Amount of money theatre needs to survive

So far, more than £95,000 has been raised on a Crowd funding page to support theatres.

Her campaigning comes as news the theatre has been forced to postpone its annual pantomime.

Many theatres were forced to close and drastically change how they operated as the pandemic took hold.