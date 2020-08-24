On Friday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the ban on evictions will be extended for four weeks.

It means in total no legal evictions will have taken place for six months. The ban came into place earlier this year to protect renters affected by the coronavirus.

I am also increasing protections for renters - six month notice periods must be given to tenants, supporting renters over winter. However, it is right that the most egregious cases, for example those involving anti-social behaviour or domestic abuse perpetrators, begin to be heard in court again; and so when courts reopen, landlords will once again be able to progress these priority cases.

But many feel the extension of the ban does not go far enough. Oxford City Council are also asking for a permanent end to Section 21 evictions, also known as 'no fault' evictions.

As things stand, renters will be in the same position in a month’s time as they were this morning: worried, stressed and defenceless against eviction. The government needs to keep its promise to end section 21 evictions and use the extra time to come up with a plan that won’t leave private tenants facing the cliff edge of homelessness in a month from now.

This evening the Oxford Tenants Union will be protesting outside the Oxford Crown Court, calling on the government to do more to support renters.