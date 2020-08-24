A father has paid tribute to his teenage daughter who died following a collision between a RIB and a buoy near Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Southampton Water near Netley on Saturday morning where twelve people had been injured in the crash.

All of the passengers were taken to hospital, where sadly a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

She's been named as Emily Lewis from Park Gate. Today her father said no words could express his family's deep sense of loss.

I have pain but no breaks, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical. We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us and words just don't seem to be available to express our deep sense of loss.

Emily's mother and sister were also treated in hospital for broken bones.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, however, it's believed the boat was travelling in very windy conditions.

Hampshire Constabulary has declined to name the owners of the RIB involved, but confirmed the boat had been on a commercial trip run by a local company.

The incident is being investigated by the police along with the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch.

They're now calling for anyone who may have footage of the accident to come forward.