A teenager from the New Forest has become the youngest student to have ever achieved a first class degree at Portsmouth University.

Cathum Safi finished his biomedical sciences course three years early at the age of 19.

Cathum and his two older sisters were home taught by their parents.

Being home taught, I've never had lessons or lectures so university was a challenging environment to adapt to, but I managed to integrate well. Most of the other people there were older but I was made to feel very welcome. I now feel ready for my next challenge - a medical degree.

It seems it runs in the family as Cathum's sisters, Hannah and Emmal Safi, were dubbed Britain's brainiest twins after they both gained first-class honours degrees in physics in 2014.

Hannah is now specialising in cardiology at St Bartholomew's Hospital, whilst her twin sister Emmal is a senior scientist at the National Physical Laboratory, working on planetary and environmental issues.

Cathum seamlessly blend in with his peers at Portsmouth university - he achieved the highest grade - a first class honours.

During his degree, Mr Safi completed placements at the A&E department at Southampton General Hospital and the pathology department at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

It is very rare for someone to have received a first class honours degree at such a young age. I am of course impressed by his achievements, but not entirely surprised. I wish him every success for the future.

Cathum is now applying for medical school as he takes the next step of achieving his dream of becoming a doctor.