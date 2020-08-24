The last remaining D-Day landing craft, salvaged from the bottom of the sea in 2014, has been moved to the D-Day Story Museum in Portsmouth.

The journey from the Portsmouth Naval Base was originally supposed to take place in May but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Nick Hewitt, Head of Collections and Exhibitions at the National Museum of the Royal Navy said the delay means they are now having to raise an additional £75,000 to "plug the Covid-19 gap."

The ship is the last surviving example of an 800 tank carrying landing craft that served at D-Day.

A £4.7M grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund meant the 300 ton ship could be restored to her former glory.

The landing craft was supposed to be moved on Sunday 23rd August, but the journey was delayed once more, due to high winds.

The details surrounding the move of the landing craft had to be kept as secret as possible from the public, as organisers say they "did not want big crowds to gather" due to coronavirus.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said: "We are so pleased...she is in her final position in Southsea."

The ship will be on display at D-Day Story Museum in Portsmouth in the autumn.