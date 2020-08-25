The adventures of a lego man, exploring the South East and the coastline, are being shared on social media to raise awareness of the smaller creatures around us.

TinyRecorder, the 43mm tall explorer, has been pictured in places across Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and Surrey.

He was created six months ago by a freelance entomologist (the study of insects) from Brighton, with the aim of promoting wildlife recording.

With work further afield affected by the lockdown, it has meant a chance for TinyRecorder's 'narrator' to show a different perspective on the nature around us.

TinyRecorder has started to grow a larger social media following since his adventures began.

He has also been highlighting any littering he spots on the coastline. In one caption he wrote: "Barbecues! Beer bottles. Laughing gas canisters! I like to have a beer as much as anyone but littering is so awful. What has happened to this country?! I am glad I'm not one of you big people."

You can follow TinyRecorder's adventures here.