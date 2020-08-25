The A&E department at the Royal Berkshire hospital is to be transformed to make more space for people waiting to see a doctor.

Reading Borough Council have approved the plans which will increase the hospital's capacity to cope with a predicted ten percent increase in patients this winter.

The plans include building a larger lobby in order to build two separate waiting areas for adults and children.

It is said this will help to increase the space needed for extra treatment rooms, improve flow, and reduce clutter, according to the trust.

Temporary coronavirus testing stations will be built at Spire Dunedin Hospital.

Four temporary portacabins will be built on top of car parking space at the Bath Road hospital.

Reading Borough Council says the temporary buildings will be up for one year, after which they will be removed.

The plans were approved by the council Thursday last week.