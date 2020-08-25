A 14-year-old boy has died after being hit by a speedboat in the South Pacific.

Eddie Jarman from West Sussex was struck while snorkelling in Moorea, French Polynesia, on Sunday 9 August.

In a tribute to him, Eddie's mother Barbara described him as 'a lovely boy and so bright with talent and kindness, who loved adventure and the sea'.

Eddie and his family have been living aboard a sailing boat for the past 18 months, spending nine of those in French Polynesia, due Covid travel restrictions.

They say the sailing community has been amazing in supporting them throughout this time.

Through donations, they have now raised enough money to bring Eddie's body home to bury him in the village he grew up in.

Eddie was a keen musician, playing the piano, violin and double bass.

Mature well over his 14 years, he has made an indelible mark on everyone he has met. In memory of his love for music we are setting up a trust fund which will fund music and school tuition for talented youngsters.

In Eddie's memory, the family has set up the Eddie Jarman Young Musicians Trust Fund.

It aims to support the cost of music tuition for 'musically talented and dedicated children of modest and disadvantaged means'.

So far, more than £37,000 has been raised.