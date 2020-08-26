A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a car crash in Burgess Hill in Sussex.

Officers received a report of a verbal altercation between two men at the junction of Cants Lane and Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, around 12.15pm on Monday (24 August).

One man was then seen to get into his vehicle and drive his car at the other man, colliding with him before hitting a road sign.

The man then left his car and assaulted the victim before getting back in his car and driving off.

The vehicle was later found in Cants Lane and a man was arrested.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Arthur McGhie, 54, has been charged with attempted murder, actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (26 August).

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward, or to call 101 quoting Operation Burwell.

Sussex Police also says there is a video circulating on social media, and is warning the public against publishing it during an ongoing investigation.