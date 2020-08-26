A memorial service was held yesterday to remember the life of Andre Bent, on the anniversary of his murder in Maidstone.

The 21 year-old student was was stabbed with a hunting knife after leaving a Mo Stack rap concert at the Gallery nightclub on 25 August 2019.

Andre Bent's killer, Vasilios Ofogeli, was arrested a week after after fleeing to Greece and is now serving a 20-year jail sentence.

Ofogeli was caught on CCTV hiding his face with a hooded top moments before killing Andre and stabbing three other men, who survived their injuries.

Later the 17-year-old posted a rap video on Snapchat referencing the killing and saying ' it should have been more'.

Among those attending the memorial service in Maidstone's Jubilee Square were volunteers from the Urban Blue Bus - a first aid station for minor injuries - who fought to save Andre's life.

Andre's family were too distressed to attend the service, as was his fiancée, who found out she was pregnant on the day of the murder and was planning to tell Andre that night.