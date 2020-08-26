More than four million pounds worth of cocaine has been seized at Gatwick Airport.

The drugs were hidden among vegetables in three different flights from Kingston, Jamaica.

Border Force seized 22kg of cocaine 11 August, estimated to be worth £1.8 million.

A further 30kg was seized on 18 August worth £2.4 million.

Pictures show the cocaine being hidden within the vegetables themselves, along with packages being within boxes of sweet potatoes.

On the third flight on 25 August, 3kg of cocaine was found suspended in liquid with an estimated street value of £250,000.

I hope this detection sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can smuggle dangerous drugs into the UK. We will find and confiscate these items and we will bring you to justice.

Gatwick NCA branch commander Mark McCormack said: "Working with our colleagues at Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stop class A drugs reaching the streets of the UK, where they can cause so much damage. These seizures are an example of that in action, and our investigations are ongoing."